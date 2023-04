Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Basic Bitches have released a video for their song “House of Basic Bitches”. The video was edited by Naomi Scott and features videos by Jorge Columbo, Sunny Veniero, Simone Zimmermann, Naomi Scott, Krystal Grow, and fans. The song is off their album It Doesn’t Matter If It’s Cool which is now out. Check out the video below.