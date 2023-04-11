AJJ announce acoustic shows (US)

AJJ
AJJ have announced a handful of acoustic shows for May. These dates join the band’s upcoming US tour dates. AJJ will be releasing their album Disposable Everything on May 26 via Hopeless Records and released their album Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 06Zia Speedway at 12pmTucson, AZ
May 06Zia Speedway at 5pmTucson, AZ
May 27Creep RecordsPhiladelphia, PA
May 28Looney TunesLong Island, NY
May 29Rough TradeNew York, NY