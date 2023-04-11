Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
AJJ have announced a handful of acoustic shows for May. These dates join the band’s upcoming US tour dates. AJJ will be releasing their album Disposable Everything on May 26 via Hopeless Records and released their album Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 06
|Zia Speedway at 12pm
|Tucson, AZ
|May 06
|Zia Speedway at 5pm
|Tucson, AZ
|May 27
|Creep Records
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 28
|Looney Tunes
|Long Island, NY
|May 29
|Rough Trade
|New York, NY