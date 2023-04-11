Love and Rockets have announced more US tour dates. These new dates join their previously announced run of shows for May. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|Cruel World
|May 21
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|May 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sandy Amphitheater
|May 26
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|May 27
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|May 28
|Seattle, WA
|Moore Theater
|June 05
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|June 06
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera Theatre
|June 07
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Hall
|June 09
|Brooklyn, NY
|Kings Theater
|June 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Fillmore
|June 11
|Silver Spring, MD
|Fillmore
|June 13
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca Cola Roxy
|June 15
|Dallas, TX
|Factory in Deep Ellum
|June 16
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at The Moody Theater
|June 17
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing Center at Tech Port