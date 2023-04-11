Love and Rockets announce more US shows

by Tours

Love and Rockets have announced more US tour dates. These new dates join their previously announced run of shows for May. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 20Los Angeles, CACruel World
 May 21Oakland, CAFox Theater 
May 24Salt Lake City, UTSandy Amphitheater
 May 26Portland, ORRoseland Theater
 May 27Portland, ORRoseland Theater
 May 28Seattle, WAMoore Theater
 June 05St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
 June 06Chicago, ILRiviera Theatre 
June 07Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Hall 
June 09Brooklyn, NYKings Theater 
June 10Philadelphia, PAFillmore 
June 11Silver Spring, MDFillmore
 June 13Atlanta, GACoca Cola Roxy
 June 15Dallas, TXFactory in Deep Ellum 
June 16Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater
 June 17San Antonio, TXBoeing Center at Tech Port