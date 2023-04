4 hours ago by Em Moore

Speedy Ortiz have released their first single in five years. It is called “Scabs” and is out now digitally via Wax Nine. The song was engineered and mixed by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties who also provides backing vocals on the track along with Ram Cantu. Speedy Ortiz released Twerp Verse in 2018. Check out the video below.