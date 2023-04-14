Episode #628 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, and Em talk about the upcoming Punknews Record Swap, Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong’s new band, Classics of Love’s 2020 EP World of Burning Hate finally getting a vinyl pressing via Asian Man Records, Peter Murphy rescheduling the David Bowie tribute tour, Michale Graves testifying, Scowl’s “Psychic Dance Routine” video, Mean Jeans finishing their sixth album, and the Stoked For The Summer Festival lineup. Listen to the episode below!
