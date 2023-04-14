Episode #629 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, JT Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights stops by to talk about everything that going into putting together the upcoming ’Is For Lovers’ touring festival, getting into punk rock, the importance of physical media, the magic of the Descendents, and so much more!

He also sticks around to talk the news with John and Em. They discuss Bad Opix changing their name to Doom Regulator, Drain’s cover of the Descendents’ “Good Good Things”, the upcoming album by Dexys, and the lineup for This Is Hardcore Fest. Listen to the episode below!