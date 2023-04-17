Rozwell Kid announce US tour

by Tours

Rozwell Kid have announced US tour dates for this summer. The Superweaks and Colleen Green will be joining them on select dates. Rozwell Kid released their split with Sleeping Bag, Dreamboats 2: A Real Chill Sequel in 2020 and released their album Precious Art in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 21Bond Street BasementAsbury Park, NJw/The Superweaks
Jun 22PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PAw/The Superweaks
Jun 23KingslandBrooklyn, NYw/The Superweaks
Jun 24Street FestSheperdstown, WVRozwell Kid only
Sep 12DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Colleen Green
Sep 13The EarlAtlanta, GAw/Colleen Green
Sep 14PinhookDurham, NCw/Colleen Green
Sep 15Norfolk TaphouseNorfolk, VAw/Colleen Green
Sep 16123 Pleasant St.Morgantown, WVw/Colleen Green
Sep 17Metro GalleryBaltimore, MDw/Colleen Green