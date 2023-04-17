Rozwell Kid have announced US tour dates for this summer. The Superweaks and Colleen Green will be joining them on select dates. Rozwell Kid released their split with Sleeping Bag, Dreamboats 2: A Real Chill Sequel in 2020 and released their album Precious Art in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 21
|Bond Street Basement
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/The Superweaks
|Jun 22
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/The Superweaks
|Jun 23
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/The Superweaks
|Jun 24
|Street Fest
|Sheperdstown, WV
|Rozwell Kid only
|Sep 12
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Colleen Green
|Sep 13
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Colleen Green
|Sep 14
|Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|w/Colleen Green
|Sep 15
|Norfolk Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|w/Colleen Green
|Sep 16
|123 Pleasant St.
|Morgantown, WV
|w/Colleen Green
|Sep 17
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Colleen Green