8 hours ago by Em Moore

Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche formerly of Every Time I Die have announced that along with Greg Puciato of Dillinger Escape Plan and producer (and member of END and Fit For An Autopsy) Will Putney, they have formed a new band called Better Lovers. The band has released a video for their debut single “30 Under 13” which was directed by Eric Richter. The song is available digitally now via SharpTone Records. Check out the video below.