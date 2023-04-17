Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced a co-headlining tour for the US and Canada for this summer. We Came As Romans and Better Lovers (the new band featuring ex-members of Every Time I Die and Dillinger Escape Plan) will be playing support on all dates. Underoath released Voyeurist in 2022. The Ghost Inside released The Ghost Inside in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 15
|Mansfield, OH
|Inkcarceration Festival (without We Came As Romans, Better Lovers)
|Jul 16
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Jul 17
|Louisville, KY
|Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
|Jul 19
|Reading, PA
|Santander Arena
|Jul 21
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|Jul 22
|Liverpool, NY
|Sharkey’s
|Jul 23
|Toronto, ON
|RBC Echo Beach
|Jul 24
|Montreal, QC
|L’Olympia
|Jul 27
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Jul 28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Coney Island Amphitheater
|Jul 29
|Baltimore, MD
|Pier Six Pavilion
|Jul 30
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium Outdoors
|Aug 01
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues
|Aug 03
|Tampa, FL
|Yuengling Center
|Aug 04
|Boca Raton, FL
|Sunset Cove Amphitheater
|Aug 05
|St. Augustine, FL
|St. Augustine Amphitheater
|Aug 06
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca Cola Roxy
|Aug 08
|New Orleans, LA
|Orpheum Theater
|Aug 10
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center
|Aug 11
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing Center at Tech Port
|Aug 12
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|Aug 14
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel (without Better Lovers)
|Aug 15
|Tempe, AZ
|The Marquee (without Better Lovers)
|Aug 18
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield (without Better Lovers)
|Aug 19
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory Festival Grounds (without Better Lovers)