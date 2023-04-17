Underoath and The Ghost Inside announce co-headlining tour (US & CAN)

by Tours

Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced a co-headlining tour for the US and Canada for this summer. We Came As Romans and Better Lovers (the new band featuring ex-members of Every Time I Die and Dillinger Escape Plan) will be playing support on all dates. Underoath released Voyeurist in 2022. The Ghost Inside released The Ghost Inside in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 15Mansfield, OHInkcarceration Festival (without We Came As Romans, Better Lovers) 
Jul 16Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
 Jul 17Louisville, KYOld Forester’s Paristown Hall
 Jul 19Reading, PASantander Arena 
Jul 21New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall 
Jul 22Liverpool, NYSharkey’s
 Jul 23Toronto, ONRBC Echo Beach
 Jul 24Montreal, QCL’Olympia 
Jul 27Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage 
Jul 28Brooklyn, NYConey Island Amphitheater
 Jul 29Baltimore, MDPier Six Pavilion 
Jul 30Worcester, MAThe Palladium Outdoors 
Aug 01Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues 
Aug 03Tampa, FLYuengling Center
 Aug 04Boca Raton, FLSunset Cove Amphitheater 
Aug 05St. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Amphitheater 
Aug 06Atlanta, GACoca Cola Roxy 
Aug 08New Orleans, LAOrpheum Theater
 Aug 10Houston, TXBayou Music Center 
Aug 11San Antonio, TXBoeing Center at Tech Port 
Aug 12Dallas, TXThe Factory in Deep Ellum 
Aug 14Albuquerque, NMRevel (without Better Lovers) 
Aug 15Tempe, AZThe Marquee (without Better Lovers) 
Aug 18San Francisco, CAThe Warfield (without Better Lovers) 
Aug 19Santa Ana, CAObservatory Festival Grounds (without Better Lovers)