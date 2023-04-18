Rancid announce new album, release “Tomorrow Never Comes” video

Rancid have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tomorrow Never Comes and will be out on June 2 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Tim Armstrong and Kevin Kerslake and features VFX by Jason Link. Rancid will be touring the UK and Europe starting in June and released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklist
1. Tomorrow Never Comes
2. Mud, Blood, and Gold
3. Devil In Disguise
4. New American
5. The Bloody and Violent History
6. Don’t Make Me Do It
7. It’s A Road to Righteousness
8. Live Forever
9. Drop Dead Inn
10. Prisoners Song
11. Magnificent Rogue
12. One Way Ticket
13. Hellhound Train
14. Eddie The Butcher
15. Hear Us Out
16. When The Smoke Clears