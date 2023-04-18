Rancid announce new album, release “Tomorrow Never Comes” video

Rancid have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tomorrow Never Comes and will be out on June 2 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Tim Armstrong and Kevin Kerslake and features VFX by Jason Link. Rancid will be touring the UK and Europe starting in June and released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.