Dream Wife release “Orbit” video, announce tour dates (US, UK, & IE)

Dream Wife have released a video for their new song “Orbit”. The video was directed by Sophie Webster and the song is off their upcoming album Social Lubrication which will be out on June 9 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Ireland, and the US. The band will also be supporting Le Tigre on one of their UK dates in June. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.