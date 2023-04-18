Dream Wife release “Orbit” video, announce tour dates (US, UK, & IE)

by Em Moore
Dream Wife have released a video for their new song “Orbit”. The video was directed by Sophie Webster and the song is off their upcoming album Social Lubrication which will be out on June 9 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Ireland, and the US. The band will also be supporting Le Tigre on one of their UK dates in June. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 05
|Reading, UK
|Are You Listening?
|May 06
|Wrexham, UK
|The Rockin’ Chair
|May 20
|Cardiff, UK
|Celebrate This Place
|May 26
|Saint-Brieuc, France
|Festival Art Rock
|Jun 03
|London, UK
|Troxy supporting Le Tigre
|Jun 12
|Kingston, UK
|Banquet
|Jun 13
|Brighton, UK
|Resident
|Jun 14
|London, UK
|Rough Trade East
|Jul 09
|Glasgow, UK
|TRNSMT Festival
|Jul 14
|Austurvegur, Iceland
|LungA Festival
|Jul 21
|Huntingdon, UK
|Secret Garden Party
|Jul 23
|Ireland, UK
|Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival
|Jul 28
|Thirsk, UK
|Deer Shed Festival
|Sep 15
|Brooklyn, NY, USA
|Brooklyn Made
|Sep 17
|Portland, OR, USA
|Mississippi Studios
|Sep 18
|Seattle, WA, USA
|Barboza
|Sep 20
|San Francisco, CA, USA
|Bottom Of The Hill
|Sep 21
|Los Angeles, CA, USA
|Zebulon
|Oct 05
|Manchester, UK
|New Century Hall
|Oct 06
|Birmingham, UK
|Castle & Falcon
|Oct 07
|Bristol, UK
|Strange Brew
|Oct 08
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|Oct 09
|Dublin, IE
|The Grand Social
|Oct 11
|Limerick, IE
|Dolans
|Oct 12
|Galway, IE
|Roisin Dubh
|Oct 14
|Glasgow, UK
|The Garage
|Oct 19
|London, UK
|Electric Brixton