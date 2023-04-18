Dream Wife release “Orbit” video, announce tour dates (US, UK, & IE)

Dream Wife
by

Dream Wife have released a video for their new song “Orbit”. The video was directed by Sophie Webster and the song is off their upcoming album Social Lubrication which will be out on June 9 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Ireland, and the US. The band will also be supporting Le Tigre on one of their UK dates in June. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 05Reading, UKAre You Listening?
May 06Wrexham, UKThe Rockin’ Chair
May 20Cardiff, UKCelebrate This Place
May 26Saint-Brieuc, FranceFestival Art Rock
Jun 03London, UKTroxy supporting Le Tigre
Jun 12 Kingston, UKBanquet
Jun 13Brighton, UKResident
Jun 14London, UKRough Trade East
Jul 09Glasgow, UKTRNSMT Festival
Jul 14Austurvegur, IcelandLungA Festival
Jul 21Huntingdon, UKSecret Garden Party
Jul 23Ireland, UKForest Fest Music & Arts Festival
Jul 28Thirsk, UKDeer Shed Festival
Sep 15Brooklyn, NY, USABrooklyn Made
Sep 17Portland, OR, USAMississippi Studios
Sep 18Seattle, WA, USABarboza
Sep 20San Francisco, CA, USABottom Of The Hill
Sep 21Los Angeles, CA, USAZebulon
Oct 05Manchester, UKNew Century Hall
Oct 06Birmingham, UKCastle & Falcon
Oct 07Bristol, UKStrange Brew
Oct 08Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club
Oct 09Dublin, IEThe Grand Social
Oct 11Limerick, IEDolans
Oct 12Galway, IERoisin Dubh
Oct 14Glasgow, UKThe Garage
Oct 19London, UKElectric Brixton