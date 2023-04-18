Cigar announce European tour

Cigar announce European tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Cigar have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band released their album The Visitor in 2022 and stopped by to discuss it on an episode of the Punknews Podcast last year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
July 22Hormersdorf, DEKNRD Fest
July 23Munich, DEBackstage Free and Easy Fest
July 24Erfurt, DEBandhaus
July 25Stuttgart, DEJuha West (w/ Chaser)
July 28Marcellaz, FRLa Ferme Coloquinte
July 29Ferrara, ITDLB Fest
July 30Albi, FRXtremfest
Aug 01Paris, FRPetit Bain
Aug 03Wermelskirchen, DEAJZ Bahndamm (w/ Authority Zero)
Aug 04Duffel, BEBrakrock Ecofest
Aug 06Naaldwijk, NLDe Flaat
Aug 07Saarbrücken, DEThe Garage (w/ Pennywise)
Aug 09Tolmin, SIPunk Rock Holiday
Aug 11Vilmar, DETells Bells Festival