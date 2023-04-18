Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Cigar have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band released their album The Visitor in 2022 and stopped by to discuss it on an episode of the Punknews Podcast last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 22
|Hormersdorf, DE
|KNRD Fest
|July 23
|Munich, DE
|Backstage Free and Easy Fest
|July 24
|Erfurt, DE
|Bandhaus
|July 25
|Stuttgart, DE
|Juha West (w/ Chaser)
|July 28
|Marcellaz, FR
|La Ferme Coloquinte
|July 29
|Ferrara, IT
|DLB Fest
|July 30
|Albi, FR
|Xtremfest
|Aug 01
|Paris, FR
|Petit Bain
|Aug 03
|Wermelskirchen, DE
|AJZ Bahndamm (w/ Authority Zero)
|Aug 04
|Duffel, BE
|Brakrock Ecofest
|Aug 06
|Naaldwijk, NL
|De Flaat
|Aug 07
|Saarbrücken, DE
|The Garage (w/ Pennywise)
|Aug 09
|Tolmin, SI
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Aug 11
|Vilmar, DE
|Tells Bells Festival