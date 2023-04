Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

French punk band The Traders have released a video for their new song “Grandiose”. The video was made by Peno and features filters and titles by Karl Merry. The song is off their first new album in 10 years which will be out in September via Slam Disques / Hell For Breakfast / Disque Ardent. The Traders released their album Too Young So Old in 2013. Check out the video below.