Foo Fighters announce first album since passing of Taylor Hawkins, release “Rescued”

Foo Fighters have announced that they will be releasing their first new album since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The album is called But Here We Are and will be out on June 2 via Roswell Records / RCA Records. It has not yet been revealed who is drumming on the record. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Rescued” which was created by Agustin Esquibel. Foo Fighters released their album Medicine At Midnight in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.