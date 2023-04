Family Dinner sign to Other People Records, release “Revenge Dress” video

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Long Beach-based rockers Family Dinner have announced that they’ve signed to Other People Records. The band has also released a video for their first single for the label, “Revenge Dress”. Family Dinner will be playing a handful of US dates with Only Sibling later this month and a handful of US shows with The Dirty Nil in July. The band released their EP You’re So Cool in 2021. Check out the video below.