Family Dinner sign to Other People Records, release “Revenge Dress” video

by Em Moore
Long Beach-based rockers Family Dinner have announced that they’ve signed to Other People Records. The band has also released a video for their first single for the label, “Revenge Dress”. Family Dinner will be playing a handful of US dates with Only Sibling later this month and a handful of US shows with The Dirty Nil in July. The band released their EP You’re So Cool in 2021. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|4/20
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Kingsland
|w/Only Sibling
|4/21
|Westfield, MA
|Hutghi's
|w/Only Sibling
|4/22
|Providence, RI
|Alchemy
|w/Only Sibling
|7/12
|Boston, MA
|Sonia
|w/The Dirty Nil
|7/13
|Syracuse, NY
|Song and Dance
|w/The Dirty Nil
|7/14
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|w/The Dirty Nil