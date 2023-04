18 hours ago by Em Moore

Cumgirl8 have announced that they have signed to 4AD Records. The band has also released a video for their first song on the label, “Cicciolina”. The video was directed by Emmie America of Saint Luke Artists. Cumgirl8 will be playing support on select dates of Le Tigre’s upcoming tour and released their EP RIPcumgirl8 in 2021. Check out the video below.