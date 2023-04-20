Man On Man announce new album, release “Showgirls” video

Man On Man, the band made up of Roddy Bottum of Faith No More and his boyfriend Joey Holman, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Provincetown and will be out on June 16 via Polyvinyl Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Showgirls” which was directed by Brendan McGowan. Man On Man will be supporting Le Tigre on select US dates of their upcoming tour and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.