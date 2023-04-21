Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
OFF! have added a handful of European shows around their appearance at the Primavera Sound Festival. The band will be touring North America starting next week. OFF! will be releasing their FLSD EP on April 22 for Record Store Day and released their album Free LSD in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 02
|Connexion Live
|Toulouse, FR
|Jun 04
|Sedel
|Luzern, CH
|Jun 05
|Warm Audio
|Decines-Charpieu, FR
|Jun 07
|Loco Club
|Valencia, ES
|Jun 08
|Primavera Sound
|Madrid, ES
|Jun 10
|Primavera Sound
|Porto, PT