OFF! add more European shows

OFF! have added a handful of European shows around their appearance at the Primavera Sound Festival. The band will be touring North America starting next week. OFF! will be releasing their FLSD EP on April 22 for Record Store Day and released their album Free LSD in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
Jun 02Connexion LiveToulouse, FR
Jun 04SedelLuzern, CH
Jun 05Warm AudioDecines-Charpieu, FR
Jun 07Loco ClubValencia, ES
Jun 08Primavera SoundMadrid, ES
Jun 10Primavera SoundPorto, PT