Mark Stewart, vocalist of The Pop Group and The Maffia, has passed away. He was 62. No cause of death was given. The Pop Group released a statement on their website which reads in part,



”Mark Stewart passed away in early hours of Friday 21 April 2023 Mark is in Communion with Love As Sufis say; there is no such thing as death, no one is going to die, but since death is so valuable, it has been hidden in the safe of fears. Mark's family and friends respectfully ask to be given space at this difficult time.”

Mark Stewart co-founded The Pop Group in 1977 and the band went on to release two albums before splitting up in 1981. The band reunited in 2010 and released two more albums, the last of which was 2016’s Honeymoon on Mars. Mark Stewart also had an extensive solo career releasing a total of nine albums, the last of which was VS in 2022. We send our condolences to Mark Stewart’s family, friends, and fans.