Poison Idea announce 'Young Lords' LP
by

A new Poison Idea album is on its way. The album is called Young Lords and is the first known recording of the band. It was recorded on May 5, 1982, at The Metropolis Club and the tracks have been remixed and remastered using the original source. The album will be out on May 1 via American Leather Records. Check out the tracklist below.

Young Lords Tracklist

1. Bounce The Rubble

2. All Right

3. Give It Up

4. Think Twice

5. Theme 

6. Beach Blanket Bong-out (JFA)

7. (I Hate) Reggae

8. Empty Gun

9. Come Out Fighting

10. Dance Of Rage

11. Spy

12. Young Lord

13. M.I.A.

14. Broken Up

15. Underage

16. Public Defender (SOA)

17. New Right

18. M-80

19. Castration

20. In My Headache