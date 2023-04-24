Poison Idea announce 'Young Lords' LP

by Em Moore
A new Poison Idea album is on its way. The album is called Young Lords and is the first known recording of the band. It was recorded on May 5, 1982, at The Metropolis Club and the tracks have been remixed and remastered using the original source. The album will be out on May 1 via American Leather Records. Check out the tracklist below.
Young Lords Tracklist
1. Bounce The Rubble
2. All Right
3. Give It Up
4. Think Twice
5. Theme
6. Beach Blanket Bong-out (JFA)
7. (I Hate) Reggae
8. Empty Gun
9. Come Out Fighting
10. Dance Of Rage
11. Spy
12. Young Lord
13. M.I.A.
14. Broken Up
15. Underage
16. Public Defender (SOA)
17. New Right
18. M-80
19. Castration
20. In My Headache