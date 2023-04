Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Brooklyn-based trio A Very Special Episode have released a video for their new song “$5 Cover”. The video was directed, produced, written, and edited by Greg Hanson. The song is off their upcoming album Freak Me Out which will be out on June 23 via Hidden Home / EWEL Records. A Very Special Episode released their album FIX YOUR HEARTS OR DIE in 2021. Check out the video below.