Love and Rockets announce 'Sweet F.A.' reissue

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Love and Rockets have announced that they will be reissuing their 1996 album Sweet F.A.. The reissue comes with a double CD of outtakes called My Dark Twin and will be out on June 9 via Beggars Arkive. A remix of “My Dark Twin” by Daniel Ash has also been released. Love and Rockets will be touring the US in May. Check out the song and tracklist below.