Love and Rockets announce 'Sweet F.A.' reissue

Love and Rockets have announced that they will be reissuing their 1996 album Sweet F.A.. The reissue comes with a double CD of outtakes called My Dark Twin and will be out on June 9 via Beggars Arkive. A remix of “My Dark Twin” by Daniel Ash has also been released. Love and Rockets will be touring the US in May. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Sweet F.A. Reissue Tracklist
Sweet F.A.
Judgement Day
Use Me
Fever
Sweet Lover Hangover
Pearl
Shelf Life
Sad And Beautiful World
Natacha
Words Of A Fool
Clean
Here Comes The Comedown
Spiked
My Dark Twin
Venus Child
Butterfly
Pick Yourself Up
My Dark Twin Tracklist
Disc One
1. “The Fever” (First Version)
2. “That’s Progress”
3. “Sweet Lover Hangover” (Edit)
4. “Bomber’s Moon”
5. “Words of a Fool” (First Version)
6. “Libido Talking”
7. “Pearl” (First Version)
8. “Shelf Life” (First Version)
9. “Sad And Beautiful World” (First Version)
10. “Returning”
11. “Ritual Radio”
12. “U.O.ME.”
DISC TWO
1. “The Glittering Darkness”
2. “California (Have A Nice Apocalypse!)”
3. “Butterfly”
4. “Venus Child”
5. “Here Come The Comedown” (Rough Mix)
6. “Pick Yourself Up”
7. “Sweet F. A.” (Rough Mix)
8. “Sweet Lover Hangover” (Remix)
9. “My Dark Twin”
10. “Spanish Stroll”