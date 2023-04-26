Love and Rockets announce 'Sweet F.A.' reissue

Love and Rockets have announced that they will be reissuing their 1996 album Sweet F.A.. The reissue comes with a double CD of outtakes called My Dark Twin and will be out on June 9 via Beggars Arkive. A remix of “My Dark Twin” by Daniel Ash has also been released. Love and Rockets will be touring the US in May. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Sweet F.A. Reissue Tracklist

Sweet F.A.

Judgement Day

Use Me

Fever

Sweet Lover Hangover

Pearl

Shelf Life

Sad And Beautiful World

Natacha

Words Of A Fool

Clean

Here Comes The Comedown

Spiked

My Dark Twin

Venus Child

Butterfly

Pick Yourself Up

My Dark Twin Tracklist

Disc One

1. “The Fever” (First Version)

2. “That’s Progress”

3. “Sweet Lover Hangover” (Edit)

4. “Bomber’s Moon”

5. “Words of a Fool” (First Version)

6. “Libido Talking”

7. “Pearl” (First Version)

8. “Shelf Life” (First Version)

9. “Sad And Beautiful World” (First Version)

10. “Returning”

11. “Ritual Radio”

12. “U.O.ME.”

DISC TWO

1. “The Glittering Darkness”

2. “California (Have A Nice Apocalypse!)”

3. “Butterfly”

4. “Venus Child”

5. “Here Come The Comedown” (Rough Mix)

6. “Pick Yourself Up”

7. “Sweet F. A.” (Rough Mix)

8. “Sweet Lover Hangover” (Remix)

9. “My Dark Twin”

10. “Spanish Stroll”