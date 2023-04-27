Cigar announce ON & QC shows

Cigar have announced spring tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will take place in June. Cigar will be touring Europe this summer and released their album The Visitor in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 06Rum RunnersLondon, ON (w/Mad Caddies, Belvedere)
Jun 07Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON (w/Mad Caddies, Belvedere)
Jun 08Festival au LacGranby, QC
Jun 09Red Bridge FestivalPont-Rouge, QC
Jun 10Red Bridge FestivalPont-Rouge, QC
Jun 11TBAPont-Rouge, QC
Jun 12La MaisonCornwall, ON (w/The Last Gang)
Jun 14MinotaureGatineau, QC