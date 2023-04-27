Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Cigar have announced spring tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will take place in June. Cigar will be touring Europe this summer and released their album The Visitor in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 06
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/Mad Caddies, Belvedere)
|Jun 07
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON (w/Mad Caddies, Belvedere)
|Jun 08
|Festival au Lac
|Granby, QC
|Jun 09
|Red Bridge Festival
|Pont-Rouge, QC
|Jun 10
|Red Bridge Festival
|Pont-Rouge, QC
|Jun 11
|TBA
|Pont-Rouge, QC
|Jun 12
|La Maison
|Cornwall, ON (w/The Last Gang)
|Jun 14
|Minotaure
|Gatineau, QC