Alice Cooper re-issues 'School's Out' and 'Killer'

In June, Alice Cooper will re-release two of the band's msot seminal albums. Killer and School's Out are being reissued as 2xCD and 3xLP ediiton. Both records come with previously unreleased live shows from the time period. That's out via Rhino records. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper (the person) has announced that he has finished one new album and is nearly done a second. One album is tentatively titled Road and features his current touring band. We'll keep you updated. The coop released Detroit Stories in 2021.