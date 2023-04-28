Sound and Fury Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Big Boy, Pain Of Truth, Cold World, Sanguisugabogg, Crushed, Scalp, Dead Heat, Restraining Order, Dying Wish, Soul Search, Extinguish, Skourge, Fugitive, Speed, Gel, Spy, God’s Hate, Temple of Angles, Glitterer, The Runts, High Vis, Trapped Under Ice, Kruelty, Modern Color, Twitching Tongues, Minority Unit, Truth Cult, Model/Actriz, and Volcano will be playing the festival. Sound and Fury will take place July 29-30 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.
Previous StoryTours: Middle-Aged Queers announce US tour
Next StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for April 28, 2023
Cold World, Restraining Order, Dying Wish, Gel, more to play Sound and Fury 2023
Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, more to play Fest
Geld sign to Relapse Records, announce new album
Spy announce debut LP, release "Big Man"
Zulu, Buggin, End It, Move, Soul Glo, more to play The Tribes of Da Moon Festival
Speedy Ortiz: "Scabs"
Gel replace Anxious at Furnace Fest
Spinebreaker (mems Gulch, Sunami) announce new EP, release "Spectral Forge"
Dying Wish release video for "Torn From Your Silhouette"
Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, more to play This Is Hardcore 2023