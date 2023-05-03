Say Anything: “Psyche!”

by Dine Alone Music

Say Anything has returned with a new single and some sold out tour dates. The band recently released "Psyche!", their first new track since 2019. The track is out now through Dine Alone Records, see below.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
04/28/23New York, NYBowery Ballroom(SOLD OUT)
04/29/23New York, NYBowery Ballroom(SOLD OUT)
04/30/23New York, NYBowery Ballroom(SOLD OUT)
05/01/23New York, NYBowery Ballroom(SOLD OUT)
08/04/23Morrison, CORed Rocks AmphitheatreSupporting The Front Bottoms
10/18/23Los Angeles, CAThe Regent(SOLD OUT)
10/19/23Los Angeles, CAThe Regent(SOLD OUT)
10/20/23Los Angeles, CAThe Regent-
10/21/23Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival(SOLD OUT)
10/22/23Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival(SOLD OUT)