Say Anything has returned with a new single and some sold out tour dates. The band recently released "Psyche!", their first new track since 2019. The track is out now through Dine Alone Records, see below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|04/28/23
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|(SOLD OUT)
|04/29/23
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|(SOLD OUT)
|04/30/23
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|(SOLD OUT)
|05/01/23
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|(SOLD OUT)
|08/04/23
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Supporting The Front Bottoms
|10/18/23
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|(SOLD OUT)
|10/19/23
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|(SOLD OUT)
|10/20/23
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|-
|10/21/23
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|(SOLD OUT)
|10/22/23
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|(SOLD OUT)