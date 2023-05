Integrity have released a new Misfits cover. This time they tackle "Skulls." The recording was originally released as a limited flexi-single as part of the band's annual Halloween fan package. Integ frontman Dwid Hellion is a big Danzig fan and has a history of covering the evil crooner. Integrity has previously covered Misfits' "Hybrid Moments" and Hellion's Vermapyre project covered Samhain's "to walk the night." You can hear the digital version below.