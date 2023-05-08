Bonus episode #633.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this special edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to, Em plays some cool tracks from bands playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this May. Songs by Mvll Crimes, Heavy Petter, Flying Raccoon Suit, Rope Skills, Teens In Trouble, Among Legends, Matty Grace, Mobina Galore, Heart Attack Kids, Cross Dog, One Fall, The Dirty Nil, The Dreaded Laramie, Gulfer, We Hate You Please Die, The Last Mile, Fat Heaven, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, Brutal Youth, and so many more are played. Pouzza Fest takes place May 19-21 in Downtown Montreal. Listen to the episode below!
