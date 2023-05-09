Sweet Gloom have released a video for their new song “Deal Me Peace”. The video was filmed by Jaake Margo, Kailynn West, AJ Peacox, and Hannah Clark and edited by Tommy Calderon. The song is off their upcoming debut album Reverie which will be out this summer via Asian Man Records. Sweet Gloom will be touring the US with Startle starting next month and released their single “2015 Kia Optima” in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01
|Programme Skate
|Fullerton, CA
|Jun 02
|Harvard and Stone
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 03
|Red Dwarf
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 04
|Groundworks
|Tucson, AZ
|Jun 05
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 06
|TBA
|Santa Fe, NM
|Jun 08
|Kick Butt Coffee
|Austin, TX
|Jun 09
|White Water Tavern
|Little Rock, AK
|Jun 10
|Lowercase Books
|Knoxville, TN
|Jun 11
|Southern Feed Store
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 12
|Planet Sarbez
|Saint Augustine, FL
|Jun 13
|The Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|Jun 14
|TBA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 15
|Lucky 13 Saloon
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 16
|LA Arts
|Lewiston, NH
|Jun 17
|Press Room
|Portsmouth, NH
|Jun 18
|State Park
|Boston, MA
|Jun 19
|Timeless Babez
|Buffalo, NY
|Jun 20
|Half Baked
|Columbus, OH
|Jun 21
|Parts and Labor Melvindale
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 22
|Gman Tavern
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 23
|TBA
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 24
|TBA
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 26
|Seventh Circle
|Denver, CO
|Jun 27
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 28
|TBA
|Boise, ID
|Jun 29
|Hawthorne Hideaway
|Portland, OR