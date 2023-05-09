Sweet Gloom: “Deal Me Peace”

by Videos

Sweet Gloom have released a video for their new song “Deal Me Peace”. The video was filmed by Jaake Margo, Kailynn West, AJ Peacox, and Hannah Clark and edited by Tommy Calderon. The song is off their upcoming debut album Reverie which will be out this summer via Asian Man Records. Sweet Gloom will be touring the US with Startle starting next month and released their single “2015 Kia Optima” in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01Programme SkateFullerton, CA
Jun 02Harvard and StoneLos Angeles, CA
Jun 03Red DwarfLas Vegas, NV
Jun 04GroundworksTucson, AZ
Jun 05Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Jun 06TBASanta Fe, NM
Jun 08Kick Butt CoffeeAustin, TX
Jun 09White Water TavernLittle Rock, AK
Jun 10Lowercase BooksKnoxville, TN
Jun 11Southern Feed StoreAtlanta, GA
Jun 12Planet SarbezSaint Augustine, FL
Jun 13The PinhookDurham, NC
Jun 14TBAPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 15Lucky 13 SaloonBrooklyn, NY
Jun 16LA ArtsLewiston, NH
Jun 17Press RoomPortsmouth, NH
Jun 18State ParkBoston, MA
Jun 19Timeless BabezBuffalo, NY
Jun 20Half BakedColumbus, OH
Jun 21Parts and Labor MelvindaleDetroit, MI
Jun 22Gman TavernChicago, IL
Jun 23TBAIndianapolis, IN
Jun 24TBAMinneapolis, MN
Jun 26Seventh CircleDenver, CO
Jun 27The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 28TBABoise, ID
Jun 29Hawthorne HideawayPortland, OR