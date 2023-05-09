Sweet Gloom have released a video for their new song “Deal Me Peace”. The video was filmed by Jaake Margo, Kailynn West, AJ Peacox, and Hannah Clark and edited by Tommy Calderon. The song is off their upcoming debut album Reverie which will be out this summer via Asian Man Records. Sweet Gloom will be touring the US with Startle starting next month and released their single “2015 Kia Optima” in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.