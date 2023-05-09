Gumm have released a video for their new song “Free”. The video was created by Haylie Jimenez. The song is off their upcoming album Slogan Machine which will be out on May 19 via Convulse Records. Gumm will be playing on select US shows on Drain’s upcoming tour and will be supporting 7 Seconds along with One Step Closer on July 21 at the Black Cat in Washington, DC. The band released their Two Song Promo in 2022. Check out the video below.