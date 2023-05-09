L.S. Dunes announce North American tour dates

L.S. Dunes
by Tours

L.S. Dunes, the band made up of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, and Tucker Rule of Thursday, have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 09The Basement EastNashville, TN
Jul 13The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Jul 15The StrandProvidence, RI
Jul 17Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Jul 20Mr. Smalls TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Jul 21Bogart’sCincinnati, OH
Jul 22Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MI
Jul 24The Rave BarMilwaukee, WI
Jul 25Wooly’sDes Moines, IA
Jul 26The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE
Jul 28Washinton’sFort Collins, CO
Jul 30Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Aug 01Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Aug 02The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Aug 06The Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA
Aug 09The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA
Aug 11Garden AmphitheatreGarden Grove, CA