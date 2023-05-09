L.S. Dunes, the band made up of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, and Tucker Rule of Thursday, have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 09
|The Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|Jul 13
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 15
|The Strand
|Providence, RI
|Jul 17
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Jul 20
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 21
|Bogart’s
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jul 22
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 24
|The Rave Bar
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jul 25
|Wooly’s
|Des Moines, IA
|Jul 26
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 28
|Washinton’s
|Fort Collins, CO
|Jul 30
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Aug 01
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Aug 02
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 06
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|Aug 09
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 11
|Garden Amphitheatre
|Garden Grove, CA