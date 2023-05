Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Duff McKagan has released a video for his new song “This Is The Song”. The video was directed by Connor Ellmann, Kuj Durollari, and Arben Durollari. The song is off his solo EP of the same name which was released today to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month. Duff McKagan released his solo album Tenderness in 2019. Check out the video below.