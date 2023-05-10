Diesel Boy announce album details, share new song “Bismarck”

by Em Moore
Diesel Boy have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called Gets Old and will be out on July 28 via SBAM Records. The band has also released their first single called “Bismarck” which features Kim Warnock of The Fastbacks. Diesel Boy released Rode Hard and Put Away Wet in 2001.Check out the song and tracklist below.
Gets Old Tracklist
1. Lost Decade
2. Dirty Dishes
3. Viking Funeral
4. Corpse Paint Blues
5. The Turk
6. The Finnish Line
7. Bismarck
8. Short And To The Point
9. Festival Summer
10. Internet Girl
11. Swan Song
12. Two Stones