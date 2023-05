Videos 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Pupil Slicer have released a video for their songs “Glaring Dark of Night” and “Momentary Actuality”. The video was filmed at the Theatre Royal Windsor and was produced and directed by David Gregory. The song is off their upcoming album Blossom which will be out on June 2 via Prosthetic Records. Pupil Slicer released their album Mirrors in 2021. Check out the video below.