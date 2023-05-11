Tightwire to release new album, share “One Foot In The Grave” video

by Em Moore
Tightwire has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Head Full of Snakes and will be out on June 9 via Red Scare Industries. A video for their new song “One Foot In The Grave” which was shot and edited by the band has also been released. Tightwire released their album Six Feet Deep in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Head Full of Snakes Tracklist
1. Head Full of Snakes
2. Party
3. Smoke Machine
4. One Foot In The Grave
5. Anyone But You
6. Bad Things
7. Bitter P!ll
8. Bad Decisions
9. Shakin’
10. Good Time
11. Rehab… Again
12. All Alone On Christmas