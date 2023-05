Videos 50 minutes ago by Em Moore

Geld have released a video for their new song “The Fix Is In”. The video was shot on VHS by Short Sharp Shock, shot on high speed camera by King Bean, and digitized by Fuzzed Atrocities. The song is off their upcoming album Currency // Castration which will be out on June 9 via Relapse Records. Geld released their album Beyond The Floor in 2020. Check out the video below.