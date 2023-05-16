Steve Ignorant, Screaming Females, Cure, AFI, Drain, P-Funk, Gaslight Anthem, to play Riot Fest

Riot fest has announced the initial details for its 2023 iteration. A LOT of bands are playing. The headliners are Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age. A fair amount of punk bands are palying including Steve Ignorant of Crass, Screaming Females, Cure, Drain, Gorilla Biscuits, Gaslight Anthem, AFI, h20, Fea, and a whole lot more.
The event runs September 15-17th at Douglass Park in Chicago. You can see the lineup below.
LINE-UP:
Friday 9/15: Foo Fighters, Turnstile
Saturday 9/16: The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age
Sunday 9/17: The Cure, The Mars Volta
070 Shake, 100 Gecs, AFI, Ani DiFranco, Balance and Composure, Bayside, Bearings, Black Angels, Bowling for Soup, Braid, Caroline Rose, Cassyette, CK Vassi, Code Orange, Corey Feldman, Cults, Death Grips, Drain, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Enola Gay, Enter Shikari, Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress, Fade ‘Em All, Fake Names, FEA, Finch, Fleshwater, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Free Throw, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Gorilla Biscuits, H2O, Hawthorne Heights, Head Automatica, High Vis, Hotline TNT, Insane Clown Posse, Jehnny Beth, Just Friends, Just Mustard, Kim Gordon, LS Dunes, Microwave, Mr. Bungle, Nothing, nothing,nowhere., Olivia Jean, Origami Angel, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Pennywise, Pinkshift, Plosivs, Pool Kids, PUP, Quasi, Quicksand, Ride, Rival Schools, Say Anything, Screaming Females, Silverstein, Sleep Token, Sludgeworth, Snapcase, Spitalfield, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, Tegan and Sara, The Aquadolls, The Bobby Lees, The Breeders, The Bronx, The Dresden Dolls, The Exploited, The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, The Used, The Wrecks, Thursday, Total Chaos, Viagra Boys, Warpaint, White Reaper, Yard Act, Young Culture