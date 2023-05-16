Steve Ignorant, Screaming Females, Cure, AFI, Drain, P-Funk, Gaslight Anthem, to play Riot Fest

Riot fest has announced the initial details for its 2023 iteration. A LOT of bands are playing. The headliners are Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age. A fair amount of punk bands are palying including Steve Ignorant of Crass, Screaming Females, Cure, Drain, Gorilla Biscuits, Gaslight Anthem, AFI, h20, Fea, and a whole lot more.

The event runs September 15-17th at Douglass Park in Chicago. You can see the lineup below.