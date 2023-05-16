Buggin have released a video for their new song “Snack Run”. The video was filmed and edited by vocalist Bryanna Bennett and features additional footage shot by Arturo Zarate and Dez Yusuf. The song is off their upcoming album Concrete Cowboys which will be out on June 2 via Flatspot Records. Buggin will be touring the UK and Europe with Spaced starting in June and will be playing The Tribes of Da Moon Festival in New York in August. The band released Brainfreeze in 2021. Check out the video below.