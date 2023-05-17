Desert Mambas, the project of Foxx Bodies guitarist Bailey Moses, has released a video for their new song “Buzz Cut Blues”. The video was directed by Penelope Uribe-Abee. The song is available digitally now via Kill Rock Stars. Desert Mambas released their cover of Bratmobile’s “Polaroid Baby” earlier this year. Check out the video below.
