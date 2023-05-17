Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Stiff Little Fingers have announced two shows for Ireland. They will take place in August and Glen Matlock will be joining them on both dates. These dates join their upcoming two shows in the UK in June. Stiff Little Fingers released No Going Back in 2014. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 29
|Roadmender
|Northhampton, UK
|0
|Jun 30
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|0
|Aug 17
|Cyprus Avenue
|Cork, IE
|w/Glen Matlock
|Aug 18
|The Academy
|Dublin, IE
|w/Glen Matlock