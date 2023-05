Origami Angel to release new mixtape, share “My PG County Summer”

6 hours ago by Em Moore

Origami Angel have announced that they will be releasing a new mixtape. It is called The Brightest Days and will be out on June 16 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band has also released a new song called “My PG County Summer”. Origami Angel are currently touring the US with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill and released their album Gami Gang in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.