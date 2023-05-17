Origami Angel to release new mixtape, share “My PG County Summer”

by Em Moore
Origami Angel have announced that they will be releasing a new mixtape. It is called The Brightest Days and will be out on June 16 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band has also released a new song called “My PG County Summer”. Origami Angel are currently touring the US with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill and released their album Gami Gang in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Brightest Days Tracklist
1. The Brightest Days
2. Thank You, New Jersey
3. Picture Frame
4. Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)
5. Second Best Friend
6. Looking Out
7. My PG County Summer
8. Few and Far Between