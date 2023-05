Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Leeds-based alt-pop duo Lucky Iris have released a video for their new song “Oh No (I Guess I Did It Again)”. The video was filmed at OOF Gallery (which features 'The Art of the Football Scarf’), Warmington House, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and was directed by Emily Bradley. The song is off their upcoming EP which will be released on July 14. Lucky Iris released their single “23” earlier this year. Check out the video below.