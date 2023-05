4 hours ago by Em Moore

Snõõper have released a video for their new song “Fitness”. The video was directed and edited by lead vocalist Blair Tramel and features puppeteering by Bryan Marchena and bassist Happy Haugen. The song is off their upcoming album Super Snõõper which will be out on July 14 via Third Man Records. Snõõper will be touring the US and Australia starting in June and released their EP Town Topic in 2022. Check out the video below.