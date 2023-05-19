Paint It Black to release new material, re-release 'Invisible'

Paint It Black have re-released their last EP, Invisible [EP] . That's out via No Idea and the band claims it is the final press.

Perhaps more interestingly, the band also stated that they have new material int he works, and perhaps it has already been recorded. They referred to Invisible as "our finest recording to date (that you've heard)" and subsequently confirmed that there is new material in the pipeline. However, the band did not say whether the new material was a single, EP, or LP, and did not say a general timeframe for release. We'll keep you updated.