Jeff Rosenstock releases new track, going on tour

Jeff Rosenstock has released a new tune. It's called "Liked U Better" and appears to be a stand alone digital single. He also is going on a North American tour. You can check out the tune and dates below. Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020.

DateCityVenue
09/06Washington, DC9:30 Club #
09/07New York, NYTerminal 5 #
09/08Boston, MARoadrunner #
09/09New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall #
09/10Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore #
09/12Richmond, VAThe Broadberry #
09/13Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle #
09/15Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade Heaven #
09/16Madison, TNEastside Bowl #
09/17St. Louis, MODelmar Hall #
09/19Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed #
09/20Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre #
09/22Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hall #
09/24Montreal, QCCorona Theatre #
11/25Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren $
11/27Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf $
11/28El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace $
11/30San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger $
12/01Austin, TXEmpire Garage $
12/02Dallas, TXFerris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $
12/03Tulsa, OKThe Vanguard $
12/05Denver, COSummit $
12/07Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell $
12/08Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall $
12/10Portland, ORRevolution Hall $
12/11Seattle, WAThe Showbox $
12/14Reno, NVThe Holland Project $
12/15San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom $
12/16Los Angeles, CAThe Novo $
12/17San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie
$ w/ Small Crush