Jeff Rosenstock releases new track, going on tour

by John Gentile
Jeff Rosenstock has released a new tune. It's called "Liked U Better" and appears to be a stand alone digital single. He also is going on a North American tour. You can check out the tune and dates below. Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/06
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club #
|09/07
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5 #
|09/08
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner #
|09/09
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall #
|09/10
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore #
|09/12
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry #
|09/13
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle #
|09/15
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade Heaven #
|09/16
|Madison, TN
|Eastside Bowl #
|09/17
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall #
|09/19
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed #
|09/20
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre #
|09/22
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall #
|09/24
|Montreal, QC
|Corona Theatre #
|11/25
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren $
|11/27
|Santa Fe, NM
|Meow Wolf $
|11/28
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace $
|11/30
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger $
|12/01
|Austin, TX
|Empire Garage $
|12/02
|Dallas, TX
|Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $
|12/03
|Tulsa, OK
|The Vanguard $
|12/05
|Denver, CO
|Summit $
|12/07
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell $
|12/08
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall $
|12/10
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall $
|12/11
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox $
|12/14
|Reno, NV
|The Holland Project $
|12/15
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom $
|12/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo $
|12/17
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park $
# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie
$ w/ Small Crush