Music 4 Cancer Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Rancid, The Suicide Machines, Big D and The Kids Table, GOB, Mononc' Serge & Anonymus, Ten Foot Pole, The Creepshow, Bar Stool Preachers, Ska Sound System, Pepe et sa Guitare, Drunktank, MakeWar, Special Punk, L’Affaire Pelican, The Penske File, Karl Bullets, Fast Food, Fairies, The Speakeasy, Death by Dingo, Jerkswitch, One Night Skank, RDC, Colorsfade, Still Insane, Bachelords, Little Men Big Guns paying tribute to System of A Down, Deathallica paying tribute to Metallica, and Vitalogie paying tribute to Pearl Jam, will be playing the festival. Music 4 Cancer takes place on September 14-16 in Sainte-Therese, Quebec.