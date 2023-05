Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll”, has passed away. She passed away at age 83 after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Ike Turner in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021. She went on to release 10 solo albums, the last of which was 1999’s Twenty Four Seven, and retired in 2007. We send our condolences to Tina Turner’s family, friends, and fans.