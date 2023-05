13 hours ago by Em Moore

Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song. It is called “This Song Is Sponsored By Absolut Vodka” and critiques the commercialization of Pride Month. The song originally appeared on the benefit comp Punk Rock Saves Lives…the Album! Vol. II and is available digitally now. Middle-Aged Queers will be playing Punk Rock Bowling this weekend, touring the US this summer, and playing Fest in October. The band released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the song below.