FEAR to replace Cockney Rejects at Punk Bowling 2023

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Punk Rock Bowling has announced that FEAR will be replacing the Cockney Rejects for this year’s festival. Punk Rock Bowling also announced three new club shows. The Dickies, Ultrabomb, Dog Party, and Winkler will be playing May 28 at Backstage Bar and Billiards, The Beltones, The Chisel, The Drowns, and Speed of Light will be playing on May 29 at Backstage Bar and Billiards, and Anti-Heros, The Generators, Antagonizers ATL, and Hunting Lions will be playing the Usual Place on May 27. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.