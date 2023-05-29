by Em Moore
Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Don’t Sleep! The video features Ingo Knollmann (Donots / Duchamp), Damien Moyal (As Friends Rust / Pop Culture Records / Morning Again), Porcell (Youth Of Today / Shelter / Values Here), Greg Polard (Where It Went Podcast), Brett Rasmussen (Ignite), John Ross Bowie (Comedian / Actor), and Roger Miret (Agnostic Front) talking about the tracks on their upcoming album See Change. See Change will be out everywhere on June 2 (this Friday!!) via End Hits Records. Watch the video below!